CJCSC, Services Chiefs, Civil Society Reps Pay Rich Tributes To Martyrs Of Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan Published May 25, 2023 | 01:40 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th May, 2023 ) :On the eve of Yaum-e-Takreem-e-Shuhada-e-Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Services Chiefs, retired services officers and representatives of civil society pay rich tributes to shuhada (martyrs) of Pakistan who rendered ultimate sacrifice in the line of duty for ensuring integrity, sovereignty and honour of the nation and motherland.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the sacrifices of Shuhada are eternal, will continue to inspire future generations of countrymen and will never be forgotten, irrespective of vicious propaganda by the enemies of Pakistan.

"Today is a day for the entire nation to commemorate and honour each and every Shaheed of the Armed Forces, Law Enforcement Agencies and the Civil Society who laid their lives for upholding the very purpose and ideals Pakistan stands for.""Shuhada e Pakistan are our heroes and a great asset, whose ultimate sacrifices can never be allowed to be demeaned or undermined by anyone. Pakistani nation takes pride and solemnly pledges to remain deeply indebted to them and their proud families. Shuhada were, are and will continue to be our pride, come what may."

