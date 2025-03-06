CJCSC, services chiefs condole demise of Admiral (Retd) Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the Services Chiefs, express heartfelt condolences on the sad demise of Admiral (Retired) Iftikhar Ahmed Sirohey, former CJCSC and Chief of Naval Staff.

“May Allah bless the departed soul and give strength to bereaved family to bear this irreparable loss, Ameen” they said in a statement issued by the ISPR.