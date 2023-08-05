Open Menu

CJCSC, Services Chiefs Express Solidarity With Brave, Resilient People Of IIOJK On Youm-e-Istehsal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 05, 2023 | 05:30 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :On the eve of Youm-e-Istehsal, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Services Chiefs and Pakistan Armed Forces on Saturday expressed solidarity with the brave and resilient people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) in their just struggle for right to self determination according to the UN resolutions.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release, the continuation of inhumane military lockdown, illegal measures to change the demographic structure of the occupied territory and the gross and systematic transgressions of human rights were all manifest violations of international law.

"Such actions coupled with Indian Government's belligerent rhetoric and hostile actions continue to perpetuate humanitarian and security crises in IIOJK and pose a perpetual threat to regional security," the ISPR said.

The resolution of Kashmir dispute according to UN Resolutions and aspirations of Kashmiri people is imperative for enduring peace and stability in the region.

Pakistan Armed Forces pay rich tribute to the martyrs of IIOJK for their supreme sacrifices, and affirm full support of Pakistan for provision of political, moral and humanitarian support to Kashmiris in their just struggle against tyranny and illegal subjugation.

