Open Menu

CJCSC, Services Chiefs Extend Felicitations On Youm-e-Takbeer Anniversary

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2025 | 12:30 AM

CJCSC, services chiefs extend felicitations on Youm-e-Takbeer anniversary

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2025) The Armed Forces of Pakistan, along with the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and Services Chiefs, extend heartfelt felicitations to the people of Pakistan on the 27th anniversary of Youm-e-Takbeer.

According to an ISPR news release, Youm-e-Takbeer commemorates the momentous occasion in 1998 when Pakistan emerged as a nuclear power, restoring the strategic balance in South Asia and asserting its sovereign right to self-defence.

This historic achievement epitomises the nation’s resolve, unity, and unwavering pursuit of a dignified and peaceful existence.

Pakistan’s strategic capability is a national trust, reflecting the collective aspirations of its people. The commemoration of Youm-e-Takbeer is a tribute to the foresight of visionary leadership, the brilliance of our scientists and engineers, and the countless contributions of all those who rendered Pakistan’s defence unassailable.

This day underscores Pakistan’s steadfast commitment to preserving its sovereignty and territorial integrity. It affirms our doctrine of credible minimum deterrence, rooted in the principle of maintaining peace and strategic stability in the region.

The Armed Forces of Pakistan reiterate their unflinching resolve to defend the motherland against all threats across the full spectrum of conflict. As responsible custodians of the nation’s strategic assets, we reaffirm that our nuclear capability remains solely for defensive purposes and stands as a guarantor of peace.

Let this day renew our collective pledge to remain vigilant, united, and resolute in our commitment to the security, progress, and prosperity of our beloved homeland.

The Armed Forces stand in solidarity with the nation, honouring the sacrifices that made this milestone possible and continuing the journey toward strength, stability, and self-reliance.

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed attend ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed, Latifa bint Mohammed attend 24th Arab Media Award ceremony

30 minutes ago
 Sharjah private schools performance sees unprecede ..

Sharjah private schools performance sees unprecedented improvement

31 minutes ago
 Al-Sudais directs shortened Friday sermons, prayer ..

Al-Sudais directs shortened Friday sermons, prayer intervals to protect pilgrims ..

39 minutes ago
 Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Lebanon’s Minist ..

Latifa bint Mohammed meets with Lebanon’s Ministers of Culture, Information at ..

45 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed underscores importance of joint ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed underscores importance of joint Arab efforts to enhance regio ..

45 minutes ago
 Ahmed bin Mohammed officially opens Arab Media Sum ..

Ahmed bin Mohammed officially opens Arab Media Summit 2025

46 minutes ago
NA committee on National Food Security meets, revi ..

NA committee on National Food Security meets, reviews UAF’s role in boosting f ..

48 minutes ago
 SSP reviews security arrangements for polio drive

SSP reviews security arrangements for polio drive

49 minutes ago
 ADNEC Centre Al Ain prepares to host Emirates Agri ..

ADNEC Centre Al Ain prepares to host Emirates Agriculture Conference and Exhibit ..

1 hour ago
 Political stability must to achieve economic targe ..

49 minutes ago
 Windstorm topples tower in Multan, no casualty

Windstorm topples tower in Multan, no casualty

49 minutes ago
 Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges P ..

Minister for Defense Khawaja Muhammad Asif urges PTI to adopt clear narrative fo ..

49 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan