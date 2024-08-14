CJCSC, services chiefs felicitate nation on Independence Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) The Armed Forces of Pakistan, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee and the Services Chiefs extended heartfelt felicitations to the nation on the Independence Day of Pakistan, a momentous occasion that commemorates the realization of a long-cherished dream of a separate homeland for Muslims.

On this auspicious day, the Armed Forces of Pakistan paid tribute to the visionary founding fathers and valiant veterans, who rendered supreme sacrifices in their unwavering pursuit of freedom and self-determination.

Their unrelenting spirit and sacrifices continue to inspire generations, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said on Wednesday.

"The Armed Forces reaffirm their unwavering commitment to defending Pakistan's sovereignty, territorial integrity and values, upholding the trust reposed in them by the nation. As we celebrate this Independence Day, we reiterate our resolve to preserve our hard-won freedom with honor, dignity and an unshakeable commitment to our cherished ideals.

Long live Pakistan!," the ISPR said.