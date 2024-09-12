Open Menu

CJCSC, Services Chiefs Pay Tribute To Major Aziz Bhatti Shaheed On 59th Martyrdom Anniversary

Sumaira FH Published September 12, 2024 | 01:00 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2024) The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Services Chiefs and Armed Forces of Pakistan paid a glowing tribute to Major Raja Aziz Bhatti, Nishan-e-Haider, on his 59th martyrdom anniversary.

Major Aziz Bhatti, a shining symbol of courage and bravery, laid down his life during the 1965 War, defending the motherland, an Inter Services Public Relations news release said.

Major Aziz Bhatti's unwavering commitment to duty, unshakeable resolve, and supreme sacrifice will always be remembered and revered. His heroic actions inspired countless others to follow in his footsteps, upholding the highest traditions of valor and sacrifice.

Armed Forces of Pakistan salute Major Aziz Bhatti's memory, honoring his legacy which continues to motivate and inspire generations of soldiers to defend the nation with honor and distinction.

"We also pay tribute to the families of our martyrs, who have borne the brunt of their loved ones' sacrifices with courage and resilience.

Let us pay our respects to Major Aziz Bhatti, Nishan-e-Haider, and all our martyrs, who have made the ultimate sacrifice in defense of Pakistan," it said.

