CJCSC, Services Chiefs Pay Tribute To Martyrs, Families On 58th Defence Day

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 12:50 AM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC), Services Chiefs and Armed Forces of the country paid rich tribute to Martyrs, their families and war veterans on the 58th Defence and Martyrs' Day of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the country's military leadership in it's message said that on 6th September 1965, it was yet again displayed that a smaller but righteous force overcame a numerically larger enemy with professionalism, determination and faith.

"Indeed this day and associated heroics and sacrifices continue to inspire our generations.

The day exudes the spirit of unity and sacrifice in the defence of our motherland," the ISPR said.

"We owe our freedom & peace to the unprecedented sacrifices of our martyrs and veterans. Pakistan Armed Forces remain committed to ensuring the defence of the motherland against all internal and external threats. Hostile efforts to spoil the hard-earned peace will be met with the full might of the Armed Forces, backed with the support and resolve of the people of Pakistan, Insha Allah," it added.

