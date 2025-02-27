CJCSC, Services Chiefs pay tribute to Pakistan’s Armed Forces on 6th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) and the Services Chiefs, pay tribute to the unwavering courage, professionalism, and sacrifices of Pakistan’s Armed Forces on the solemn occasion of the 6th anniversary of Operation Swift Retort.

Launched on 27 February 2019, Operation Swift Retort was a resolute and measured response to India’s unwarranted aggression, reaffirming Pakistan’s unyielding commitment to safeguarding its sovereignty and territorial integrity, said an ISPR news release.

The operation not only demonstrated the operational excellence and preparedness of Pakistan’s Armed Forces but also underscored their ability to effectively deter aggression and immediately re-establish deterrence while maintaining complete operational dominance throughout the engagement.

On this occasion, the CJCSC and Service Chiefs reiterated their steadfast commitment to ensuring Pakistan’s national security and stability while continuing efforts to foster regional peace.

They reaffirmed that Pakistan’s Armed Forces remain ever vigilant and fully prepared to counter any threat to the nation, upholding the trust and confidence reposed in them by the people of Pakistan.

With unwavering resolve, Pakistan’s Armed Forces stand ready to defend the motherland while actively contributing to regional and global peace initiatives, in line with Pakistan’s enduring pursuit of stability and harmony.