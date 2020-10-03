UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CJCSC Thanks Naval Chief For His National Services During Farewell Call On

Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 10:50 AM

CJCSC thanks Naval Chief for his national services during farewell call on

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Saturday paid farewell call on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters here.

The CJCSC thanked CNS for his services to the Nation during a long and illustrious career, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

Related Topics

Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee ISPR

Recent Stories

Today's Gold Rates in Pakistan on 3 October 2020

36 minutes ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

1 hour ago

Ottawa Probing Reports of Canadian Military Equipm ..

11 hours ago

Lebanon puts over 100 districts on lockdown amid C ..

12 hours ago

O'Brian Says Had 'Constructive' Dialogue With Patr ..

11 hours ago

Spanish capital braces for closure as virus cases ..

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.