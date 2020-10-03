CJCSC Thanks Naval Chief For His National Services During Farewell Call On
Sumaira FH 42 seconds ago Sat 03rd October 2020 | 10:50 AM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Oct, 2020 ) :Chief of Naval Staff (CNS) Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Saturday paid farewell call on Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza at Joint Staff Headquarters here.
The CJCSC thanked CNS for his services to the Nation during a long and illustrious career, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.