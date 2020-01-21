CJCSC visits Air Headquarters, discusses professional matters with Air Chief

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Razaarrived at Air Headquarters, Islamabad on his maiden visit after assuming the charge ofoffice

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st January, 2020) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Nadeem Raza arrived at Air Headquarters, Islamabad on his maiden visit after assuming the charge ofoffice .General Nadeem Raza called on Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan .Both thedignitaries discussed matters of professional interest.

The Air Chief highlighted various ongoing projects being carried out by PAF.CJCSC lauded the valiant response by brave air warriors during Operation Swift Retort, in line with the glorious traditions of PAF.

He also appreciated the level of motivation among PAF's personnel and expressed his confidence in the operational preparedness of Pakistan Air Force.Earlier, on his arrival, the CJCSC was received by Chief of the Air Staff.

A smartly turned out contingentof Pakistan Air Force presented him the Guard of Honour. He also laid floral wreath at the Martyrs' Monument to pay homage to the Martyrs' of PAF.