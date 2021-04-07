UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CJCSC Visits Army Air Defence Ranges; Witnesses Firing Of Different Air Defence Weapons

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 07th April 2021 | 07:39 PM

CJCSC visits Army Air Defence Ranges; witnesses firing of different Air Defence weapons

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza Wednesday visited Army Air Defence Ranges near Karachi and witnessed firing of different Air Defence weapon systems and Surface to Air Missiles (SAMs) including LY-80 Missiles and FM-90 Missiles

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2021 ) :Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Nadeem Raza Wednesday visited Army Air Defence Ranges near Karachi and witnessed firing of different Air Defence weapon systems and Surface to Air Missiles (SAMs) including LY-80 Missiles and FM-90 Missiles.

Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and Chinese Ambassador Nong Rong also witnessed the exercise, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release received here.

The firing marked the culmination of Army Air Defence exercise 'Al-Bayza-II'.

The Chairman JCSC was given a detailed briefing on the aim and objectives of the exercise including drills and procedures being practiced.

The CJCSC appreciated the display of high standards of training by the troops and emphasized the importance of Air Defence in modern warfare.

Earlier, upon arrival at firing ranges, the Chairman JCSC was received by Commander Army Air Defence Command Lieutenant General Hamood Uz Zaman Khan.

Related Topics

Karachi Firing Chairman Joint Chiefs Of Staff Committee Army China ISPR Weapon

Recent Stories

Food prices being monitored in Karak

1 minute ago

Supreme Court accepts MQM Pakistan's appeal agains ..

1 minute ago

MoHR asks people to give feedback on NAP Business ..

1 minute ago

ATC extends judicial remand of three lawyers

1 minute ago

AstraZeneca Commissioned to Continue Studies of Va ..

6 minutes ago

Japan's Suga Plans to Visit India, Philippines to ..

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.