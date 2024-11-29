CJCSC Visits Forward Naval Operational Base Ormara
Faizan Hashmi Published November 29, 2024 | 04:20 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) General Sahir Shamshad Mirza on Friday visited forward Naval Operational Base, Ormara.
Upon arrival, a comprehensive operational brief was presented to Chairman JCSC on prevailing threat environment and defence of the area, said a press release issued by Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR).
General Sahir Shamshad Mirza visited operational assets of Navy including Surface Ships and a Submarine and reviewed operational preparedness and combat readiness of the units in sea.
During interactions with troops at Coastal Area and onboard ships, Chairman JCSC expressed satisfaction on operational readiness of deployed elements.
He also appreciated the morale of troops and directed the field units to ensure optimal utilization of latest weapons and equipment with zeal and zest in order to ensure defence of the motherland.
