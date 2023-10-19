(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Oct, 2023) Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, visited an operational air base of Pakistan Air Force (PAF) to witness the ongoing aerial exercise Indus Shield-2023 on Thursday.

On his arrival at the base, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee was received by Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, a PAF news release said.

The Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee was briefed on the Air Power Center of Excellence training facility as well as the scope of the exercise which aims to project cooperation between the participating air forces and consolidate upon modern concepts of aerial warfare.

The Air Chief appreciated the utmost support extended by General Sahir Shamshad Mirza and lauded his efforts in the promotion of tri-services synergy.

He highlighted the significance of the 14 nation Exercise Indus Shield which in addition to boosting the operational readiness of PAF, would also prepare the participants for contemporary warfare challenges.

He further reiterated that the exercise employing cutting-edge niche technologies and high-tech fighters not only offers a unique opportunity for participating air forces to bring their unparalleled skills and operational capabilities to the spotlight but will also deepen mutual understanding between the participating contingents to foster connectivity and cooperation.

Speaking at the occasion, the Chief of the Air Staff said, "The current global security situation coupled with the changing dynamics of warfare calls for enhanced partnership among armed forces. Exercise Indus Shield offers an invaluable learning experience of aerial warfare employment tactics to the air and ground crew through simulation of real-time war scenarios and varied combat missions".

Interacting with the participants of the exercise, the Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee accentuated the paramount importance of multinational air exercises in the pursuit of common objectives amidst the ever-evolving dynamics of air warfare.

He lauded the professionalism of the participants of the exercise and appreciated the efforts of the Air Power Center of Excellence in orchestrating this monumental exercise, which would not only fortify the existing partnerships among key allies but would also enhance interoperability among the participating Air Forces.

The visiting dignitary also admired the dynamic leadership of the Air Chief, whose firm resolve and relentless efforts paved the way for this exercise to be one of the mega aerial exercises of the region.

Exercise Indus Shield-2023 is witnessing participation from 14 esteemed Air Forces including Pakistan, Turkiye, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, UAE, Egypt, Oman, Bahrain, Azerbaijan, Indonesia, Morocco, Uzbekistan, China, and Hungary.

The exercise offers a unique opportunity for participating air forces to bring their unparalleled skills and operational capabilities on a single platform.

Likewise, the meticulous planning and execution of Exercise Indus Shield serves as a testament to the vision of the esteemed Chief of the Air Staff, Pakistan Air Force, in recognizing the pivotal role played by PAF in advancing technology, modernizing its capabilities and deploying contemporary combat tactics to effectively address shared challenges in aerial defence.