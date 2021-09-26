UrduPoint.com

CJH Launches Vocational Training To Make Inmates Skilled And Useful Citizens Of The Society

Faizan Hashmi 11 hours ago Sun 26th September 2021 | 04:20 PM

CJH launches vocational training to make inmates skilled and useful citizens of the society

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The Central Jail Haripur (CJH) administration Sunday started a vocational training programme to make the inmates skilled and useful citizens of the society through which the inmates will be able to better support their families after release from the jail.

These views were expressed by Superintendent CJH Hamid Azam, Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Ali Shah, Principal Government Skill Development Center (GSDC) Saeed Ahmad Khan while distributing prizes among the inmates who secured positions in midterm examinations of the national vocational-technical training Program.

The superintendent CJH further said that vocational training is the need of the hour which would help in controlling unemployment and reducing the crime ratio in society. Courses were being conducted in various trades to make the inmates skilled in the prisons, which not only provides training opportunities but after completion of the course, they get relief in sentence period.

He said that besides the courses for male inmates many programs including information technology, carpet weaving, car painting, tailoring and hand embroidery training have been introduced for women prisoners with the help of TEVTA.

While giving the details of the vocational training programe Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Ali Shah said that 58 prisoners have been registered for six months training programme in the fields of carpet weaving, car painting and information technology while 282 prisoners have passed out before this batch.

He further said that following the orders of the provincial government and IG Prisons Khalid Abbas, all resources were being utilized to provide a healthy environment to the inmates inside the jail. Different sports competitions were also being organized from time to time so that positive thinking develops in the prisoners and they can avoid being misled, adding the deputy superintendent said.

At the end of the ceremony, cash prizes were also distributed among the top three positions holders. Apart from the other staff, Assistant Superintendent Muqaddas Khan Jadoon, PA Hameed Ahmad Jail and a large number of inmates were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Technology Sports Jail Car Male Haripur Women Sunday All From Government Top

Recent Stories

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospit ..

Al Qassimi Women&#039;s and Children&#039;s Hospital successfully performs 12 ro ..

3 hours ago
 UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judici ..

UAE to host the 24th International Union of Judicial Officers /UIHJ/ Congress in ..

3 hours ago
 Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are ke ..

Race to gain followers; lack of credibility are key problems of social media inf ..

4 hours ago
 Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the D ..

Hamadan bin Mohammed reviews the progress of the Dubai Schools project

4 hours ago
 UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Champi ..

UAE wins silver medal at World Powerlifting Championships

4 hours ago
 UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘E ..

UAE Pro League names 6th ADNOC Pro League the ‘Expo 2020 Tour’

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.