CJH launches vocational training to make inmates skilled and useful citizens of the society

HARIPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :The Central Jail Haripur (CJH) administration Sunday started a vocational training programme to make the inmates skilled and useful citizens of the society through which the inmates will be able to better support their families after release from the jail.

These views were expressed by Superintendent CJH Hamid Azam, Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Ali Shah, Principal Government Skill Development Center (GSDC) Saeed Ahmad Khan while distributing prizes among the inmates who secured positions in midterm examinations of the national vocational-technical training Program.

The superintendent CJH further said that vocational training is the need of the hour which would help in controlling unemployment and reducing the crime ratio in society. Courses were being conducted in various trades to make the inmates skilled in the prisons, which not only provides training opportunities but after completion of the course, they get relief in sentence period.

He said that besides the courses for male inmates many programs including information technology, carpet weaving, car painting, tailoring and hand embroidery training have been introduced for women prisoners with the help of TEVTA.

While giving the details of the vocational training programe Deputy Superintendent Akhtar Ali Shah said that 58 prisoners have been registered for six months training programme in the fields of carpet weaving, car painting and information technology while 282 prisoners have passed out before this batch.

He further said that following the orders of the provincial government and IG Prisons Khalid Abbas, all resources were being utilized to provide a healthy environment to the inmates inside the jail. Different sports competitions were also being organized from time to time so that positive thinking develops in the prisoners and they can avoid being misled, adding the deputy superintendent said.

At the end of the ceremony, cash prizes were also distributed among the top three positions holders. Apart from the other staff, Assistant Superintendent Muqaddas Khan Jadoon, PA Hameed Ahmad Jail and a large number of inmates were also present on the occasion.