CJP Addresses Seminar On 'Civic Rights And Duties Of State' In Multan

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sun 02nd February 2020 | 12:10 AM

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2020 ) ::Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Saturday said Supreme Court (SC) was conscious about civic rights, given in the Constitution.

"We continue to work on issue of civil rights within ambit of our powers," he said while addressing a seminar titled "Civic Rights and duties of state", held under auspices of High Court Bar Association Multan.

The CJP said the apex court always exercised its powers as per the Constitution. For civic rights, those who will come to supreme court, would be given due rights under the umberalla of the Constitution, he said.

He visited different places in the city and expressed his satisfaction over the speedy work of district administration for cleanliness in the Children Park.

He hoped that the Children Park would be a good gift for students.

He said he had conducted meeting with RPO Wasim Khan, Commissioner Multan Division Shanul Haq and Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak and discussed various matters related to civic issues.

The CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmed said the officers had informed him that work on a programme for installing street lights in the city was in progress.

He further said mango was identity of the city, adding he had also discussed issue of cutting of mango trees with the authorities.

The officers concerned informed the chief justice that it was due to housing societies. However, the authorities had assured him of marking a strategy to stop cutting of trees.

Earlier, the CJP visited shrines of Hazrat Bahauddin Zakariya and Hazrat Shah Ruknuddin Alam.

On this occasion, Supreme Court Judge Justice Amin-ud-Din Khan, Chief Justice Lahore High Court Justice Mamoon Rashid Sheikh, Senior Judge Muhammad Qasim Khan, President Supreme Court Bar Association Syed Qalb-e-Hassan, President HCBA Multan Malik Usman Haider and others also addressed.

Later, the chief justice distributed shields.

