CJP Administers Oath Of Office To Seven Judges At Supreme Court
Sumaira FH Published February 14, 2025 | 02:10 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi administered the oath of office to six newly appointed judges of the Supreme Court in a simple and impressive ceremony held here on Friday.
The newly sworn-in judges were: Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Chief Justice, High Court of Balochistan, Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Chief Justice High Court of Sindh, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, Senior Puisne Judge High Court of Sindh, Justice Shakeel Ahmad, Judge, Peshawar High Court, Justice Aamer Farooq, Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court.
Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Judge, Islamabad High Court took oath of office as Acting Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan.
Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad High Court, the Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, Law Officers and officers of the Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.
Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted the proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony.
Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Mohamed Bin Zayed University for Humanities organises forum on ‘Diversity and ..
Al Zeyoudi engages with senior officials, ministers to accelerate trade ties in ..
President Trump announces F-35 fighter jets, military equipment worth billions o ..
AD Ports Group reports net profit of AED1.78 billion in 2024
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Prize money for teams in dollars
Hazza bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Housing Authority
After B Praak, Urvashi Rautela also refuses to appear on YouTuber Ranveer Allaha ..
Rubu’ Qarn Innovation Season opens doors for future generations
Department of Government Enablement launches inaugural Abu Dhabi Effortless Cust ..
Paris conference calls for support for Syria’s political transition, security, ..
UAE delivers 10 aid convoys to Gaza
China begins drilling ultra-deep oil and gas wells in Taklimakan Desert
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CJP administers oath of office to seven judges at Supreme Court6 minutes ago
-
Catch up vaccination from Feb 17 to Feb 28 planned6 minutes ago
-
54 POs, four court absconders held in Muzaffargarh16 minutes ago
-
Pakistan enhancing workforce skills for Middle Eastern job market: Farah Naz36 minutes ago
-
Public services reviewed at tehsil building Tank46 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor administers oath to Justice Muhammad Junaid Ghaffar as acting SHC CJ46 minutes ago
-
Drug peddler held56 minutes ago
-
Open court held to address public grievances56 minutes ago
-
Measures afoot to resolve masses’ issues promptly: DC56 minutes ago
-
Balochistan govt spokesperson condemns terrorist attack in Shahrag area, orders investigation1 hour ago
-
AGPR updates federal employees’ records on SAP system: Saad Waseem1 hour ago
-
President Erdogan gifts Turkish electric vehicles Togg to PM, President1 hour ago