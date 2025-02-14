CJP administers oath of office to seven judges at Supreme Court

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2025) Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Yahya Afridi administered the oath of office to six newly appointed judges of the Supreme Court in a simple and impressive ceremony held here on Friday.

The newly sworn-in judges were: Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Chief Justice, High Court of Balochistan, Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Chief Justice High Court of Sindh, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, Senior Puisne Judge High Court of Sindh, Justice Shakeel Ahmad, Judge, Peshawar High Court, Justice Aamer Farooq, Chief Justice, Islamabad High Court, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Chief Justice, Peshawar High Court.

Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb, Judge, Islamabad High Court took oath of office as Acting Judge, Supreme Court of Pakistan.

Judges of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, Islamabad High Court, the Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, Law Officers and officers of the Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar Supreme Court of Pakistan conducted the proceedings of the oath-taking ceremony.

Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.