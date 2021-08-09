UrduPoint.com

CJP Administers Oath To Justice Jamal Khan As SC Judge

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Mon 09th August 2021 | 05:10 PM

CJP administers oath to Justice Jamal Khan as SC judge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan as Judge of the Supreme Court in a simple and dignified ceremony.

Judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, Law Officers and officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

The Registrar Supreme Court conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Justice Balochistan Supreme Court Lawyers Court

Recent Stories

24,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

24,747 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi enthusiastically ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi enthusiastically hosts the online Azadi Festiva ..

6 minutes ago
 Visually impaired cricketers protest against low b ..

Visually impaired cricketers protest against low budget

21 minutes ago
 DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 r ..

DLD&#039;s Rental Disputes Centre resolves 8,713 rental disputes during H1 2021

32 minutes ago
 Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

Partly cloudy weather forecast for city

16 minutes ago
 Preparations in full swing to celebrate Aug 14 wit ..

Preparations in full swing to celebrate Aug 14 with national zeal, fervor

16 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.