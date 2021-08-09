CJP administers oath to Justice Jamal Khan as SC judge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Chief Justice High Court of Balochistan as Judge of the Supreme Court in a simple and dignified ceremony.

Judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, Law Officers and officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

The Registrar Supreme Court conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony. Officers and staff of the Supreme Court were also present on the occasion.