CJP administers oath to Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi as SC judge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi Judge Lahore High Court, Lahore, as Judge of the Supreme Court in a simple and dignified ceremony.

Judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, law officers and officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

Registrar Supreme Court conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony.

Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.