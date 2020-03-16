UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

CJP Administers Oath To Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi As SC Judge

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 16th March 2020 | 11:30 AM

CJP administers oath to Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi as SC judge

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed on Monday administered the oath of office to Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi Judge Lahore High Court, Lahore, as Judge of the Supreme Court in a simple and dignified ceremony.

Judges of Supreme Court of Pakistan, Attorney General for Pakistan, senior lawyers, law officers and officers of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan attended the ceremony.

Registrar Supreme Court conducted the proceedings of oath taking ceremony.

Officers and staff of the Supreme Court of Pakistan were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Chief Justice Supreme Court Lahore High Court Lawyers

Recent Stories

RS. 200 Prize Bond Result, Winners Of Draw # 81 Li ..

1 hour ago

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 March 2020

1 hour ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

12 new COVID-19 cases in UAE: Ministry of Health a ..

10 hours ago

Three more recoveries from coronavirus in UAE

10 hours ago

UAE Football Association suspends footballing acti ..

13 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.