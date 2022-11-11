CJP administers oath to three newly elevated SC Judges

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Umar Ata Bandial Friday administered the oath to three newly appointed Supreme Court judges at the swearing-in ceremony.

The CJP took the oath of office to Justice Athar Minallah, Justice Shahid Waheed, and Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi.

SC judges, representatives of the Bar Council, senior lawyers, law officers, judicial officers and staff as well as the families of the three judges attended the swearing-in ceremony.

After the oath-taking, the total number of judges in the apex court has increased to 15.