CJP Advises Careful Consideration For Appointment Of NAB Chairman

Published June 03, 2022 | 03:16 PM

CJP advises careful consideration for appointment of NAB chairman

Top Judge Bandial has observed that the NAB should not bear any pressure to ensure cases on merit.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-June 3rd, 2022) Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandia on Friday advised the Attorney-General of Pakistan (AGP) Ashtar Ausaf to carefully consider the appointment of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman.

The top judge made this advice while hearing a suo motu notice case.

CJP remarked that opinion of anyone outside the system should not influence the appointment of the NAB chairman.

The CJP observed that the NAB should not bear any pressure to ensure cases on merit.

CJP Bandial remarked, "Write to us if NAB is under pressure. It does not imply that you must pick and drop any case you want,".

He further remarked that a high-profile drug case made headlines but when the investigation officer was asked he had commented that it was fake.

The top court adjourned the hearing till June 14.

