CJP Advises Press To Criticize Judges But Constructively, CJP Told Journalists
Umer Jamshaid Published January 13, 2025 | 05:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2025) The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi has said that disposal of over 8000 cases in a short period of time at the Supreme Court of Pakistan is an achievement.
He said still he felt embarrassed to hear inmates in various jails are complaining about the prolonged litigation without conclusion but assured that the ongoing process of reforms in judicial system will reduce cases backlog significantly.
The Chief Justice stated this while talking to members of the Press Association of the Supreme Court of Pakistan who called on him Monday at the SCP premises.
The Chief Justice briefed the press association on his reforms' agenda and said that through active use of IT, every litigant will be kept updated about all orders and developments in his case through email and whatsapp. Moving in the right direction and through better case management, we are going to reduce the backlog significantly and shortly, the CJP said.
The Chief Justice advised the press that they are free to criticize judges and judgements but criticism should be constructive and for a better cause.
All judges are independent and none of them should be clubbed.
The CJP added that district judiciary works under the high courts and the Supreme Court doesn’t interfere in their affairs. ‘I have great respect for the high court and the district judiciary’, he said.
Regarding the ongoing process of judicial reforms, the CJP said that soon there will be a proper mechanism for fixing of urgent petitions. Special benches are to be constituted for tax and criminal cases while free legal add for deserving litigant will be provided on district level.
About the Supreme Judicial Commission, the CJP said that proceedings against few judges are underway in the SJC.
He admired Justice Mansoor Ali Shah for his contribution to Alternative Dispute Resolution (ADR) system and said that soon ADR will be introduced in Islamabad while in the rest of the country with the passage of time.
Commenting on the internal affairs of the SCP, the CJP said all judges are working in cordial environment. Nobody desires to impose his thinking on others and we are moving forward with collective wisdom.
