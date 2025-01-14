CJP Agrees For Early Fixation Of Cases Involving Urgency
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 14, 2025 | 08:28 PM
President, Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP), Mian Muhammad Atta accompanied by the General Secretary Salman Mansoor and Additional Secretary Muhammad Aurangzeb Khan met with the Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi, Justice Jamal Mandokhail, Justice Ayesha Malik, Justice Shahid Bilal Hasan and Justice Naeem Akhtar Afghan
The matter of early fixation of cases involving urgency and stay application was deliberated at length. The Chief Justice of Pakistan graciously accepted the demands of the SCBAP and was pleased to observe that all matters of urgent nature as well as all kinds of bail matters will be fixed on an urgent basis.
In this regard, the applications should mention the urgency along with supporting documents in proof thereof.
In all matters relating to dispossession, sale or auction fixed by the court, any threat of adverse action by the government authorities on the tax department shall be treated as urgent. Proper proof of threatened action must accompany the urgent application.
The representatives of SCBAP thanked the chief justice and all other judges for their favourable consideration of the understanding demands of the lawyers.
