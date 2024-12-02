Open Menu

CJP Agrees To Many Requests Of SCBAP For Efficient Dispensation Of Justice

Muhammad Irfan Published December 02, 2024 | 08:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2024) The Chief Justice of Pakistan Mr Justice Yahya Afridi has agreed to early fixation of all types of bail applications soon after the filing, restoration of the chamber hearing to interim applications and many other steps requested by the Supreme Court Bar Association of Pakistan (SCBAP).

The President SCBAP, Mian Muhammad Rauf Atta, accompanied by the General Secretary, Mr. Salman Mansoor, met with the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, to discuss challenges faced by the legal fraternity in ensuring efficient dispensation of justice at the Supreme Court of Pakistan.

The Chief Justice was acceded to many genuine requests of the Bar. He agreed to early fixation of all types of bail applications soon after the filing and to allow the request of restoration of the chamber hearing of the cases with regard to interim applications and stay matters.

CJP indicated that throughout the week, judges nominated by the Supreme Court would be hearing the cases in chamber. Following the SCBA leadership's request, the Chief Justice agreed to increase the number of judges assigned to chamber appeals to further expedite the process.

He also acceded to the request of the SCBAP that all applications requesting a video link would be entertained on the same day of the hearing of cases in the respective Registries.

This initiative is aimed at facilitating lawyers, minimizing delays, and reducing the need for adjournments, particularly for those practicing in distant regions.

Regarding the timely provision of certified copies, the Chief Justice outlined that the system is being revamped in the digitization initiative underway to streamline operations and improve service delivery. In response to concerns about file tracking and accessibility, particularly for lawyers from remote areas, the Chief Justice desired that all the Advocates of the Supreme Court should provide their designated emails and WhatsApp No's in the office so that the provisions of filing petitions directly online and issuance of certified copies and notices etc, be expedited.

The SCBAP leadership expressed appreciation for these proactive measures and reaffirmed their support for initiatives that enhance the efficiency and accessibility of the justice system. The Chief Justice reiterated his commitment to addressing the challenges faced by the legal community and ensuring the smooth administration of justice.

