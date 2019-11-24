CJP appreciates efforts of PRC, LJCP

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2019 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Saturday appreciated the efforts of members of Police Reforms Committee (PRC) and officers of Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP).

Addressing a meeting of the PRC held at the Supreme Court Registry here, the CJP said that with their efforts, the police would become more accountable, responsive and public friendly.

He lauded PRC for making the mechanism for enhancing the effectiveness of criminal justice system and reduction of unnecessary cases in judiciary.

Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Asif Saeed Khan Khosa expressed hope that Punjab Police would continue its efforts for the betterment of the police department.

CJP/Chairman LJCP, showed satisfaction on the working of Complaint Redressal Centres and DACs comprising 3 to 5 members including a retired session judge, SP investigation and senior lawyers.

He said that message also be conveyed to those witnesses who were involved in giving false evidence in courts.

The CJP directed that access of research work of LJCP and Supreme Court Research Cell be given to the police department on which judgments of the Supreme Court would be available in different languages and would enable police officials to understand the verdicts of the Supreme Court in its true letter and spirit.

Senior Puisne Judge of the Supreme Court Justice Gulzar Ahmed said that it was vital for the police and investigators to be well aware of the latest verdicts of the Supreme Court of Pakistan so that the investigation could be conducted as per guidelines given by the Apex Court.

Secretary, LJCP Secretary assured the Chief Justice of Pakistan/Chairman, LJCP that in the light of assessment made by the DACs LJCP would prepare a separate Bench Book for training of judges, lawyers, prosecutors and IOs.

LJCP Secretary Dr Muhammad Raheem Awan welcomed the participants and gave an overview of the agenda of the meeting.

He said that from January 1st to November 15th, 2019, about 119423 complaints were addressed by the Public Complaint Redressal Centres.

He said that 29452 complaints regarding non-registration of FIR were submitted to the Public Complaint Redressal Centres, out of which 28070 were disposed of.

Inspector General of Police (Punjab) Arif Nawaz Khan informed the PRC about performance of the Police Complaint Redressal Centres since inception till date (January 01, 2019 to November 15, 2019). He apprised the meeting about performance of the Punjab police during the period.

It was decided by the meeting that National Police Bureau (NPB) will prepare and devise a uniform strategy across the country regarding correct and brief narration of FIR, addressing the issues of un-necessary arrest and false evidence, the Secretary, LJCP invited Dr Ijaz Hussain Shah, Director General, National Police Bureau to brief the meeting regarding tasks assigned.

Dr Ijaz Hussain Shah briefed the Committee and explained that after consultation with all police departments. He said that the certain guidelines were compiled and issued for strict compliance under supervision of the senior police officers.