CJP asks bars to arrange training sessions for junior lawyers

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa Sunday said he has served the bench for 22 years with an aim of serving humanity as Allah Almighty loves those who do justice.

Addressing a dinner hosted in his honour by High and District Court Bars Bahawalpur, he said people who start doing justice in their life, feel positive changes.

He said judges should consider their cause list as a deposition which is to be returned back to the deserving depositor.

He said he always respected lawyers and fellow judges during his 22-year long judicial career.

He urged senior lawyers to guide and help junior lawyers. He also asked the bars to arrange symposiums and training workshops for capacity building of junior lawyers.