CJP Bandial becomes top trend for rejecting Defence Ministry’s plea for simultaneous elections across country

An overwhelming Twitteratis shower praise on CJP Bandial expressing solidarity with him over his firm stand in the elections case.

LAHORE: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 20th, 2023) Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Ata Bandial became top trend after his refusal to budge from the position he had earlier taken in a petition of the Ministry of Defense regarding elections across the country at the same time.

The Twitteratis have lauded the top judge for taking stand and saving the integrity of the apex court amid soaring political and constitutional crises.

“#آئین_پرڈٹ_گیا_چیف_جسٹس” trending top on Twitter since the moment the SC three-member bench summoned the heads of political parties for tomorrow in the said case.

People are making interesting comments about Chief Justice Bandial; some of them are praising him while many others have come down hard upon the bench seized with the matter of elections as the ruling partners are not in the favor of early elections.

Not just the common citizens but the political leaders also made interesting comments about the CJP and his bench over today’s hearing.

Taking to Twitter, PTI senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhary said, “ It is a matter of happiness that the Supreme Court is standing firm like a rock,”.

PML-N senior leader and Defence Minister Khawaja Asif—the head of the Defence ministry which filed the petition in the SC—also took a dig at the judiciary as he fearlessly talked about “the possibility of disqualification of the entire cabinet in a local tv program”. The PML-N re-tweeted his talk on its official Twitter account.

The PML-N had earlier re-tweeted the stance of Murtaza Solangi targeting the judiciary and especially the intervention of the Supreme Court in the matter of provision of Rs21bn funds for the electoral body for elections in Punjab.

However, “آئین_پرڈٹ_گیا_چیف_جسٹس” dominated the entire debate about the chief justice for his firm stand on the subject matter as hundreds of people opened up in his favour—and expressed solidarity with him.

Taking to Twitter, Nabeel Ahmed Khan Durrani wrote, “He conceded before elections👍But deliberate disqualification is not medal of honour🏅Its Medal of shame👎Public servant comes from vote,Not from bakar mandi🐩 Every face in PDM remember by nation who boycotting elections! Bye Bye nobody will vote you,”.

Ahsan Iqbal, a Twitter user, targeted the CJP. He wrote, “History knows Justice Munir as a villain because he sided against the Democracy by declaring Pakistan as Not an Independent State. Anyone who sides with Establishmentarianism & creates hindrance in people's right to vote will be remembered as his follower.

#آئین_پرڈٹ_گیا_چیف_جسٹس,”.

Another user Dr. Sadaf stood by the CJP’s side as she wrote, “ Once again, pupils of Jinnah, the black coats, proved that they were the founders & are actual defenders of Pakistan. Every lawyer standing by Chief Justice deserves salute, nation thanks you sir Umar Atta Bandial!

#آئین_پرڈٹ_گیا_چیف_جسٹس,”.