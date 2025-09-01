CJP Bids Farewell To Additional Registrar SC
Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 08:49 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, on Monday bid farewell to Syed Zakria Ali Shah, Additional Registrar, Supreme Court on the occasion of his transfer to a new assignment.
In a simple yet dignified ceremony held at the Supreme Court, Chief Justice lauded Shah’s dedication, professionalism, and valuable contributions during his tenure. He acknowledged his role in strengthening the institution through his commitment to efficiency, discipline, and public service.
Extending his best wishes, the Chief Justice expressed confidence that Shah will continue to serve with the same devotion and integrity in his new responsibilities.
Shah, while expressing his gratitude, thanked the Chief Justice, the Judges of the Supreme Court, and his colleagues for their guidance and support. He affirmed that the values of professionalism and service he imbibed at the Supreme Court will remain his guiding principles in his future endeavors. The officers and staff of the Supreme Court joined in wishing him success in his forthcoming assignment.
