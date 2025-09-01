Open Menu

CJP Bids Farewell To Additional Registrar SC

Umer Jamshaid Published September 01, 2025 | 08:49 PM

CJP bids farewell to additional registrar SC

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, on Monday bid farewell to Syed Zakria Ali Shah, Additional Registrar, Supreme Court on the occasion of his transfer to a new assignment

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, on Monday bid farewell to Syed Zakria Ali Shah, Additional Registrar, Supreme Court on the occasion of his transfer to a new assignment.

In a simple yet dignified ceremony held at the Supreme Court, Chief Justice lauded Shah’s dedication, professionalism, and valuable contributions during his tenure. He acknowledged his role in strengthening the institution through his commitment to efficiency, discipline, and public service.

Extending his best wishes, the Chief Justice expressed confidence that Shah will continue to serve with the same devotion and integrity in his new responsibilities.

Shah, while expressing his gratitude, thanked the Chief Justice, the Judges of the Supreme Court, and his colleagues for their guidance and support. He affirmed that the values of professionalism and service he imbibed at the Supreme Court will remain his guiding principles in his future endeavors. The officers and staff of the Supreme Court joined in wishing him success in his forthcoming assignment.

Recent Stories

402nd annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) begins

402nd annual Urs of Hazrat Mian Mir (RA) begins

48 seconds ago
 CJP bids farewell to additional registrar SC

CJP bids farewell to additional registrar SC

49 seconds ago
 PM expresses Pakistan's support for President Xi's ..

PM expresses Pakistan's support for President Xi's GGI, declares historic step t ..

50 seconds ago
 CDA unveils revenue-boosting measures for Islamaba ..

CDA unveils revenue-boosting measures for Islamabad

51 seconds ago
 Ameer Balaj murder case: Court extends Gogi Butt's ..

Ameer Balaj murder case: Court extends Gogi Butt's interim bail till Sep 15

53 seconds ago
 PPSC announces 7 written, 3 final results

PPSC announces 7 written, 3 final results

31 minutes ago
Court extends YouTuber’s remand in gambling apps ..

Court extends YouTuber’s remand in gambling apps case

31 minutes ago
 2 dacoits killed in police encounter

2 dacoits killed in police encounter

38 minutes ago
 PM Shehbaz address at SCO Summit fully demonstrate ..

PM Shehbaz address at SCO Summit fully demonstrates Pakistan's resolve to promot ..

38 minutes ago
 Drone technology used in flood relief operations o ..

Drone technology used in flood relief operations on CM’s directions

38 minutes ago
 UAF develops rehabilitation plan for flood-hit com ..

UAF develops rehabilitation plan for flood-hit communities

39 minutes ago
 Ali Muhammad Khan urges national policy on water r ..

Ali Muhammad Khan urges national policy on water reservoirs, dams construction

39 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan