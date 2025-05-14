CJP Bids Farewell To Deputy Registrar SCP
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, bad farewell to Parvez Iqbal, Deputy Registrar, on
his superannuation in a ceremony held at Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday.
The Chief Justice paid tribute to Iqbal’s long-standing and dedicated service to the institution.
He awarded a souvenir to Iqbal as a mark of appreciation, conveying best wishes for his healthy and
prosperous life ahead.
The ceremony was attended by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar,
Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar, along with senior officers from the Supreme Court, who also
expressed regards and appreciation for Iqbal’s commendable service.
