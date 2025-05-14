Open Menu

CJP Bids Farewell To Deputy Registrar SCP

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 14, 2025 | 05:50 PM

CJP bids farewell to Deputy Registrar SCP

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2025) Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, bad farewell to Parvez Iqbal, Deputy Registrar, on

his superannuation in a ceremony held at Supreme Court of Pakistan on Wednesday.

The Chief Justice paid tribute to Iqbal’s long-standing and dedicated service to the institution.

He awarded a souvenir to Iqbal as a mark of appreciation, conveying best wishes for his healthy and

prosperous life ahead.

The ceremony was attended by Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar,

Muhammad Salim Khan, Registrar, along with senior officers from the Supreme Court, who also

expressed regards and appreciation for Iqbal’s commendable service.

Recent Stories

Court rejects Adiala jail officials’ plea agains ..

Court rejects Adiala jail officials’ plea against telephonic conversation of I ..

4 minutes ago
 PDMA issues heatwave alert across Punjab amid hot ..

PDMA issues heatwave alert across Punjab amid hot weather

16 minutes ago
 Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL ..

Alex Hales confirms participation in remaining PSL X matches

22 minutes ago
 Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan

Gold price drops by Rs2300 per tola in Pakistan

28 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 14 May 2025

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 14 May 2025

10 hours ago
Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her ma ..

Saman Ansari makes candid revelations about her marital life

21 hours ago
 Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakist ..

Gold price increases by Rs3,700 per tola in Pakistan

22 hours ago
 Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Im ..

Modi in a state of great anger over war defeat: Imran Khan

22 hours ago
 PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi ..

PSL X all set to return from May 17 at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium

22 hours ago
 Google updates its logo for the first time in a de ..

Google updates its logo for the first time in a decade

1 day ago
 President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key ..

President Trump lands in Saudi Arabia, starts key Middle East visit

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan