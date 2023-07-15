Open Menu

CJP Calls For Action On Population Management To Secure Resilient Future

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 15, 2023 | 08:22 PM

Chief Justice of Pakistan Umar Atta Bandial stresses the importance of safeguarding women's rights to life, health, education, and decision-making as a means to strengthen their position in society.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 15th, 2023) Chief Justice of Pakistan, Umar Atta Bandial, emphasized the importance of enforcing laws and policies related to population management.

Speaking at the concluding ceremony of the two-day national conference, titled "Resilient Pakistan: Calibrating Population and Resources," held in Islamabad, the Chief Justice highlighted the need to implement measures that promote effective population management in the country.

Acknowledging the existence of relevant laws and policies concerning fundamental rights, Chief Justice Bandial emphasized the necessity of enforcing them in both their written text and intended spirit. He emphasized the role of the judiciary in ensuring the implementation of these laws.

During his address, Chief Justice Bandial expressed satisfaction with the significant participation of women from diverse fields in the conference.

He stated that empowered and educated women are indispensable for the development of society. He further stressed the importance of safeguarding women's rights to life, health, education, and decision-making as a means to strengthen their position in society.

The two-day conference encompassed various thematic sessions where legal and human rights experts, academics, and civil society representatives assessed the progress made thus far in population management in Pakistan. Additionally, discussions revolved around vital interconnected topics such as women's empowerment, the enforcement of fundamental rights, and international perspectives on population growth.

