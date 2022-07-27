CJP calls JCP meeting on Thursday

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has summoned the meeting of the Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) to consider the Names of high court judges for their appointment as apex court judges on Thursday (July 28).

The five judges of the high courts would be considered for thei Supreme Court.

The JCP is responsible for approving the appointment of judges to the Supreme Court and five high courts of the country. The chief justice of Pakistan also heads the commission as its chairman.

The body comprises of four senior-most judges of the Supreme Court, a former judge, Federal law minister, the attorney general for Pakistan and a senior advocate nominated by the Pakistan Bar Council. One representative each is nominated by the provincial and Islamabad bar councils. According to Article 175-A of the Constitution, the JCP, after confirmation, will propose the names to the parliamentary committees for the appointment of judges in the superior courts.