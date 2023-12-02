Open Menu

‘CJP Can’t Be Pressurized,’ The Top Judge Secretary Reacts To Imran Khan’s Letter

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published December 02, 2023 | 05:49 PM

‘CJP can’t be pressurized,’ the top judge secretary reacts to Imran Khan’s letter

The secretary of the top judge says everyone should have faith that Justice Faez Isa, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, understands his constitutional responsibilities, and he can neither be pressured nor will he show partiality.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Dec 2nd, 2023) The Secretary of Supreme Court Chief Justice on Saturday reacted to the letter written to Chief Justice Qazi Faez Isa by Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) former Chairman and former Prime Minister Imran Khan.

In a statement released to the media, the secretary of the top judge said, “Everyone should have faith that Justice Faez Isa, the Chief Justice of Pakistan, understands his constitutional responsibilities, and he can neither be pressured nor will he show partiality,”.

The statement continued, expressing confidence that Chief Justice Isa would continue to fulfill his duties with integrity.

The secretary expressed surprise at the premature sharing of a sealed envelope containing the document with the media before its official reception by the office.

The press release detailed the reception of the seven-page application, along with 77 attached pages, at 12:25 pm on December 1.

The document, comprising 84 pages in total, lacked information about the lawyer who drafted it.

According to the top judge secretary, the document appears to be sent by a political party, despite effective representation by lawyers, some of whom had recently appeared in significant cases involving military court trials and elections.

Previously, the incarcerated former PTI chairman had urged the chief justice to safeguard his party's fundamental rights, alleging that those supporting him were facing persecution and arrests in an apparent effort to manipulate the country's political landscape.

