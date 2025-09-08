CJP chairs full-court meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) A full court meeting was held under the chairmanship of Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi on Monday.

During meeting, the proposal of the Supreme Court Bar Association to reduce the increase in court fees was approved in the full court meeting.

It was decided with a majority in the full court meeting that court fees will be charged under the Supreme Court Rules 1980.

Sources said that more suggestions have been sought from the judges in the full court meeting. The suggestions will be sent to a four-member committee. After the committee receives the suggestions, a full court meeting will be called again.