CJP Chairs Full Court Meeting
Sumaira FH Published September 08, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2025) The 156th full court meeting of the Supreme Court was held on Monday at the Supreme Court Building, Islamabad, under the Chairmanship of Chief Justice Yahya Afridi.
The meeting was attended by the Judges of Supreme Court, including, Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan, Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail, Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Syed Hasan Azhar Rizvi, Justice Shahid Waheed, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Irfan Saadat Khan, Justice Naeem Akhter Afghan, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan, Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, Justice Shahid Bilal, Justice Muhammad Hashim Khan Kakar, Justice Muhammad Shafi Siddiqui, Justice Salahuddin Panhwar, Justice Shakeel Ahmad, Justice Aamer Farooq, Justice Ishtiaq Ibrahim, Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and, Justice Miangul Hassan Aurangzeb.
At the very outset, the Chief Justice welcomed the participants and commended the efforts of the committee constituted to review the Supreme Court Rules, 1980. He appreciated the committee’s exhaustive work, undertaken with input from Judges and the legal fraternity, resulting in a comprehensive draft of the Supreme Court Rules, 2025.
Justice Shahid Waheed, Chairman of the Committee, briefed the Full Court on the rules.
Following detailed deliberations on various provisions, the Full Court unanimously agreed that the Supreme Court Rules, 2025, are a “living document,” and shall be subject to ongoing review and amendment as required from time to time.
The Full Court, after considering various aspects and deliberating upon some of the critical provisions, unanimously decided to postpone the implementation of amendments to the extent of enhancement of court fees and securities for the time being. The Committee shall consider the suggestions from Judges, the Bar representatives or other stakeholders in this regard for placement before the Full Court for decision in light of the Committee’s recommendations.
The Chief Justice termed this development a significant milestone, reflecting the judiciary’s commitment to strengthening institutional frameworks and ensuring that the Supreme Court Rules remain dynamic, responsive, and in line with contemporary needs.
