CJP chairs meeting to further Bar, LJCP coordination

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) Continuing his nationwide initiative to strengthen institutional linkages between Bar Associations and the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), Justice Yahya Afridi, Chief Justice of Pakistan and Chairman, LJCP, chaired a high-level strategic meeting on Wednesday at the Supreme Court Branch Registry, Karachi. The meeting focused on enhancing coordination between the legal fraternity and justice sector institutions to improve service delivery and promote participatory law and policy reforms.

Welcoming the participants, the Chief Justice of Pakistan acknowledged the vital role of the Bar in ensuring access to justice and pointed out the existing coordination gap between Bar Associations and the LJCP in advancing justice sector reforms. He reaffirmed the Commission’s decision to post senior-level representatives in every province, stationed at the High Courts, to serve as focal points for liaison with district bar associations. These officers will raise awareness of ongoing initiatives, identify local priority needs, and supervise the implementation of grassroots justice sector projects.

According to a press note released here, the Chief Justice urged Bar leaders to sensitize their members about these initiatives and to proactively submit proposals for infrastructure and capacity-building projects through the respective District Development Committees headed by District and Sessions Judges. He directed that government-provided support to Bar Associations be streamlined, structured, and duplication-free to ensure efficiency and optimal utilization of resources.

Calling upon provincial line departments to work closely with the designated LJCP officers, the Chief Justice emphasized the importance of the timely execution of approved projects. Based on consultations with the district judiciary and the legal fraternity, he identified gaps such as inadequate court facilities, insufficient solarization, and limited digital integration (including e-libraries) in certain districts of Sindh, stressing the need for targeted interventions and inclusion of these priorities in the province’s Annual Development Plan (ADP) for the justice sector.

He further underscored that the justice sector is a fundamental pillar of the State, yet in Sindh, its budgetary allocation remains disproportionately low, amounting to only 0.

3% of the ADP. He urged the provincial government to significantly enhance this allocation to meet the requirements of a modern judicial system, noting that such a commitment must be reflected in future Annual Development Plans.

The Chief Justice of the High Court of Sindh provided an overview of the district judiciary, highlighting existing facilities and the financial constraints faced. He emphasized that increasing litigation rates and population growth must be factored into budget planning to ensure adequate resourcing.

The Federal Secretary Law informed the meeting that allocations to Bar Associations are generally determined based on the number of registered lawyers. In the case of Balochistan, the allocation has been increased from 6.3% to 10%, exceeding even its NFC formula share. The Hon’ble Chief Justice observed that the allocation for Sindh should likewise be reconsidered in light of its larger case volume and requirements.

The Chief Justice also encouraged Bar members to take full advantage of Continuing Legal education (CLE) programs offered by the Federal Judicial academy, directing that the training Calendar be widely disseminated and that each Bar Association appoint a focal person to coordinate with the academies.

The meeting was attended by Justice Junaid Ghaffar, Chief Justice of the High Court of Sindh; Justice Zafar Ahmed Rajput, Senior Puisne Judge, SHC; Justice Mohammad Iqbal Kalhoro, Judge, SHC; Mohammad Salim Khan, Registrar, Supreme Court of Pakistan; Raja Naeem Akbar, Federal Secretary Law; Suhail Muhammad Leghari, Registrar, SHC; Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat, Secretary, LJCP; Saeed Abbasi, Chairman, Executive Committee, Sindh Bar Council; Shafqat Rahim Rajput, Vice Chairman, Executive Committee, Sindh Bar Council; Nasrullah Warriach, Chairman, Executive Committee, Pakistan Bar Council; Yasin Azad, Vice Chairman, Pakistan Bar Council; Mohammad Nadeem Qureshi, Senior Vice President, Supreme Court Bar Association; Ishrat Ali Lohar, President, Hyderabad High Court Bar Association; Fayaz Jatoi, Secretary Finance, Government of Sindh; Najam Ahmed Shah, Chairman, Planning and Development board, Sindh; Mohammad Nawaz Sohu, Secretary, Communication and Works; Ali Ahmed Baloch, Secretary Law; and Sohail Ahmed Mashori, Resident Additional Secretary, Sindh.