CJP Chairs Session Of Stakeholders To Improve Justice System
Faizan Hashmi Published April 08, 2025 | 07:19 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2025) Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi, held a consultative session at the Supreme Court of Pakistan to engage stakeholders and improve justice service delivery.
The session was attended by Attorney General of Pakistan, Mr Khawaja Haris, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court, Mr Fazal i Haq Abbassi, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court, Mr Kamran Murtaza, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court, Mr Faisal Siddiqui, Senior Advocate, Supreme Court, Mr Munir Paracha, Senior Advocate Supreme Court, Advocate Ahmad Farooq Khattak, Vice Chairman, KP Bar Council, Mr Hayat Ali Shah, DG, Judicial academy and Syeda Tanzeela Sabahat, Secretary Law and Justice Commission Of Pakistan.
The session was intended to seek participants views on reforms specifically and inexpensive justice, litigants facilitation and an integrated policy approach to re-aligning justice system of the country.
Emphasizing the role of Bar in the administration of justice, the Chief Justice of Pakistan/ Chairman, National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) asserted that only those reforms yield results that have ownership of stakeholders.
He further stated that today’s sitting was one of the series of meetings being held with the stakeholders to get feedback on the agenda of the upcoming meeting of the NJPMC.
The participants were briefed on the proposed agenda of the NJPMC which included Institutional Response on Cases of Enforced Disappearances, Commercial Litigation Corridor (CLC), Double-Docket Court Regime, Institutionalization of Court-Annexed Mediation, Establishment of Model Criminal Trial Courts, Performance Evaluation of District Judiciary, Standardization of Recruitment Mechanism for District Judiciary, District Judiciary Policy Forum (DJPF), Parity in Terms and Conditions of Service of District Judiciary, Access to overseas Exposure Opportunities, and Professional development programs.
In-depth discussions were held and the participants shared their insights, expertise and suggestions. They expressed their gratitude to the Chief Justice for providing them an opportunity to contribute towards improved and efficient dispensation of justice.
The Chief Justice while appreciating the input of the participants remarked that meaningful progress could only be achieved through such collaboration.
