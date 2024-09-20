CJP displeased over misuse of media for personal attacks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa on Friday expressed displeasure over misuse of media for personal attacks.

"It's the easiest job to hurl abuses at the chief justice," he observed while presiding over a three-member SC bench which heard a case pertaining to the appointments of vice chancellors in public sector universities.

The court criticized the misuse of media and remarked that journalists were tasked to attack the public figures and spread negativity.

The CJP commented on the trend of personal attacks through media especially targeting the judiciary. He observed that whether the court should start initiating contempt of court cases to stop the practice.

The bench expressed concern over the absence of Rector International Islamic University Islamabad (IIUI) Mrs Samina Malik in the court proceedings and university meetings, citing the health issues.

The court expressed doubts over the credibility of medical certificate presented by Malik’s lawyer, noting that the name on the certificate was Samian Rashid which was different from that mentioned in her official documents.

Malik’s lawyer Rehanuddin Golra argued that the medical report was genuine, adding that his client had been unable to attend meetings due to health problems.

The CJP questioned that why she had repeatedly failed to appear in person or attend meetings via video link. Important decisions in the university were getting delayed due to her absence. He questioned whether she should remain in office and asked the government to take a decision in that regard.

On the court's directives, Samina Malik appeared before the court on a wheelchair. She requested the court to grant more time to answer the queries, citing her need for medication.

The case was then adjourned.