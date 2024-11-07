CJP emphasis ATCs to clear backlog for swift justice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi on Thursday expressed concern over the backlog at anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) across the country and emphasized the importance of expediting these cases to ensure justice was not delayed

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi on Thursday expressed concern over the backlog at anti-terrorism courts (ATCs) across the country and emphasized the importance of expediting these cases to ensure justice was not delayed.

A meeting of the Administrative Judges of Anti-Terrorism Courts (ATC) was held at the Supreme Court of Pakistan, chaired by the Chief Justice of Pakistan, Mr. Justice Yahya Afridi.

The meeting reviewed the performance of ATCs and took stock of key challenges to ensure the swift and efficient dispensation of justice in anti-terrorism cases.

It was attended by monitoring judges from Supreme Court Justice, Jamal Khan Mandokhail (via video link), Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Justice Musarrat Hilali, Justice Malik Shahzad Ahmad Khan and monitoring judges of ATC courts and Prosecutors General from all provinces and ICT.

The meeting was also attended by Registrar, Supreme Court and Secretary, Law and Justice Commission were also present.

Opening the meeting, the Chief Justice welcomed the participants and outlined the purpose of the session, which was to assess the current status and performance of ATC cases, as well as to identify and address barriers to the efficient delivery of justice.

He reminded the participants of the immense responsibility that they carry in dispensing justice, urging them to uphold the law, impartially and without fear or favor.

During the meeting, it was disclosed that a total of 2,273 ATC cases are currently pending in Pakistan, with a significant portion — 1,372 cases —awaiting resolution in Sindh alone.

The Chief Justice expressed concern over the backlog and emphasized the importance of expediting these cases to ensure justice is not delayed.

Key challenges facing ATC courts were discussed, including: Ensuring adequate security for witnesses, facilitating online appearances for witnesses, Establishing and enhancing Forensic Scientific Laboratories (FSL) to support evidence-based decisions, creating additional ATC courts to manage high caseloads effectively.

The CJP issued specific directions that forensic scientific lab (FSL) Sindh to extend help to Balochistan in operationalization of FSL labs in Quetta. He further directed that the ATC judges completing their term in ATC courts should be accommodated on soft positions.

He further announced that outperforming ATC judges must be accommodated in foreign trainings with the support of Law & Justice Commission of Pakistan.

The Chief Justice desired the Attorney General for Pakistan, along with the Prosecutors General of each province, to take up these issues with their respective governments.

He called for swift and coordinated action to address the infrastructure and resource needs of ATCs, which were essential for delivering timely and fair outcomes in anti-terrorism cases.