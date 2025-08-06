CJP Engages With Sindh Bar Leadership
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 06, 2025 | 05:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, held a detailed meeting with a delegation of lawyers from across Sindh at the Supreme Court Branch Registry, Karachi. The delegation comprised representatives of the Pakistan Bar Council, Sindh Bar Council, High Court Bar Association, from various parts of the province.
In his opening remarks, the Chief Justice underscored the importance of a close working relationship between the Bar and the Bench in advancing access to justice, says a press note released here Wednesday.
He briefed the participants on the wide-ranging reforms currently being implemented through the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), noting that for the first time, Bar representatives have been formally inducted into the Commission to enhance participatory law and policy formulation.
The Chief Justice also outlined significant resolutions of the recent National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) meeting, including the creation of a dedicated mechanism to address enforced disappearances; High Court led safeguards to protect judicial officers from external interference; establishment of Commercial Litigation Corridors and Model Criminal Trial Courts for expedited disposal; time bound adjudication in 13 case categories; piloting of a Double Docket Court Regime; promotion of court annexed mediation; launch of a Professional Excellence Index; uniform standards for recruitment and training of the district judiciary; biometric verification of cases; expanded use of video link for under trial prisoners and witnesses; ethical protocols for artificial intelligence in the justice system; and initiatives for judicial welfare.
Highlighting infrastructure gaps in several districts of Sindh—particularly the absence of solar power facilities and insufficient digital connectivity—the Chief Justice called for targeted, need-based interventions to reduce disparities in judicial services.
Announcing a key pro-poor measure, the Chief Justice unveiled a legal aid programme designed to ensure no litigant is left without representation. Under this initiative, financially vulnerable litigants will be provided legal counsel at State expense at every tier of the justice system. Bar associations will be invited to nominate capable lawyers for such assignments in coordination with the concerned Judges.
He further encouraged members of the legal fraternity to actively participate in Continuing Legal education (CLE) programmes offered by the Federal Judicial academy and the Sindh Judicial Academy, emphasising that professional development is integral to improving service delivery.
The Chief Justice gave a patient hearing to the issues and proposals put forward by the Bar leadership and assured them of the judiciary’s commitment to work alongside the Bar and other stakeholders to strengthen transparency, efficiency, and citizen-centric justice delivery across Sindh.
Recent Stories
Emir of Qatar, UK Prime Minister stress priority of achieving immediate ceasefir ..
Google launches $1 billion AI education initiative
Saudi, US defence ministers discuss efforts to achieve security, stability in re ..
Gaza: Alarm over Israeli move to deregister NGOs
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with Mansour bin Zayed at Al Marmoom
Sisi: 'Fundamentals of Egyptian policy are based on maintaining balanced ties, w ..
Putin meets US envoy Witkoff
Iraq to resume oil exports via Türkiye's Ceyhan Port
Mohammed bin Rashid meets with local dignitaries, investors, senior officials
Shamal Holding unveils Naïa Island Dubai
Rulers of Emirates condole with Saudi King on passing of mother of Princess Jawa ..
UAE carries out 64th airdrop of aid under 'Birds of Goodness' operation, deliver ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM strongly condemns terrorist attack on security forces vehicle in Mastung1 hour ago
-
Minister Mohsin Naqvi strongly condemns Mastung terror attack, pays tribute to martyred soldiers1 hour ago
-
4 Indian-sponsored terrorists killed, 3 armed forces personnel embrace martyrdom2 hours ago
-
Qalam Karwan hosts online session under ‘Bedari Fikr-e-Iqbal’ Series2 hours ago
-
Maulana Azad meets Governor KP, discusses religious harmony, unity2 hours ago
-
National Food Security and Research Minister Rana Tanveer Hussain vows firm action against sugar pri ..1 hour ago
-
Chairman WAPDA briefed about water, power projects1 hour ago
-
DG PDMA visits PSCA to boost disaster response coordination1 hour ago
-
NDMA warns of flash flood risk in GB, AJK as heavy rains forecast for August 6–71 hour ago
-
30 people arrested for encroachment in Quetta2 hours ago
-
DC visits different sectors to take action against absent staff in Kalat2 hours ago
-
Khuzdar: Police held drug smuggler with 10 kg narcotics2 hours ago