CJP engages with Sindh Bar leadership

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Aug, 2025) The Chief Justice of Pakistan, Justice Yahya Afridi, held a detailed meeting with a delegation of lawyers from across Sindh at the Supreme Court Branch Registry, Karachi. The delegation comprised representatives of the Pakistan Bar Council, Sindh Bar Council, High Court Bar Association, from various parts of the province.

In his opening remarks, the Chief Justice underscored the importance of a close working relationship between the Bar and the Bench in advancing access to justice, says a press note released here Wednesday.

He briefed the participants on the wide-ranging reforms currently being implemented through the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP), noting that for the first time, Bar representatives have been formally inducted into the Commission to enhance participatory law and policy formulation.

The Chief Justice also outlined significant resolutions of the recent National Judicial (Policy Making) Committee (NJPMC) meeting, including the creation of a dedicated mechanism to address enforced disappearances; High Court led safeguards to protect judicial officers from external interference; establishment of Commercial Litigation Corridors and Model Criminal Trial Courts for expedited disposal; time bound adjudication in 13 case categories; piloting of a Double Docket Court Regime; promotion of court annexed mediation; launch of a Professional Excellence Index; uniform standards for recruitment and training of the district judiciary; biometric verification of cases; expanded use of video link for under trial prisoners and witnesses; ethical protocols for artificial intelligence in the justice system; and initiatives for judicial welfare.

Highlighting infrastructure gaps in several districts of Sindh—particularly the absence of solar power facilities and insufficient digital connectivity—the Chief Justice called for targeted, need-based interventions to reduce disparities in judicial services.

Announcing a key pro-poor measure, the Chief Justice unveiled a legal aid programme designed to ensure no litigant is left without representation. Under this initiative, financially vulnerable litigants will be provided legal counsel at State expense at every tier of the justice system. Bar associations will be invited to nominate capable lawyers for such assignments in coordination with the concerned Judges.

He further encouraged members of the legal fraternity to actively participate in Continuing Legal education (CLE) programmes offered by the Federal Judicial academy and the Sindh Judicial Academy, emphasising that professional development is integral to improving service delivery.

The Chief Justice gave a patient hearing to the issues and proposals put forward by the Bar leadership and assured them of the judiciary’s commitment to work alongside the Bar and other stakeholders to strengthen transparency, efficiency, and citizen-centric justice delivery across Sindh.