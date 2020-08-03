CJP expresses annoyance over KP govt for filing time barred appeals

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Monday expressed annoyance over the provincial government of Khyber Pakhtoonkhwa (KP) for filing time barred appeals. The Chief Justice expressed displeasure while hearing a service matter appeal of Muhammad Hassan with Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan. He asked what was the justification for filing of petition after 45 days? He observed that the highest number of time barred appeals were filed from KP province. He said that petitions were deliberately delayed.

He said that the court was of the opinion that the law committee formed by the Chief Minister should be reviewed.

The Additional Advocate General KP said that the Chief Minister was heading the law committee by himself.

He said that time barred appeals were filed due to old cases.

He said that the cases were now being filed on time with the formation of the provincial law committee.

Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan said that the Chief Justice considered that the KP government was filing time barred appeals deliberately.

The court dismissed the KP government's petition against Muhammad Hassan for being time barred.