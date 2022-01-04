UrduPoint.com

CJP Expresses Concerns Over Lack Of Facilities In KP Hospitals

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 04, 2022 | 03:36 PM

CJP expresses concerns over lack of facilities in KP hospitals

CJP Gulzar asked the Advocate General about the billions of rupees kept for the health sector in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News- Jan 4th, 2022) Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmed on Tuesday took exception to the performance of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, observing that it did not do any work in the health sector.

The CJP asked the about the billions of rupees of the KP government.

“Where have all those billions of rupees of KP government gone?,” asked CJP Gulzar while hearing a case related to rising cases of breast cancer in Islamabad on Tuesday.

The CJP remarked that the government hospitals did not have X-ray machines or oxygen systems in KPK.

The Advocate General of the province apprised the court that the KP government started delivery of health cards so the citizens could avail various health facilities.

He said that every registered family would be able to get treatment facility of up to Rs1 million.

At this, the CJP remarked, “You must have allocated Rs5 to 6 billion so that people can make money out of it,”.

Justice Jamal Khan—the another member of the bench—took notice of the poor situation at hospitals of Balochistan.

“What about the budget of health sector in Balochistan? Where is it?,” the judge asked.

The court adjourned further hearing of the case for the next week.

Related Topics

Hearing Pakistan Chief Justice Islamabad Balochistan Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Poor Budget Money Breast Cancer Family All Government Billion Million Court

Recent Stories

New areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and ..

New areas of cooperation between Turkmenistan and WHO have been identified

10 minutes ago
 PCB unveils nominations of 2021 awards

PCB unveils nominations of 2021 awards

16 minutes ago
 Shortlists for PCB Awards 2021 unveiled

Shortlists for PCB Awards 2021 unveiled

20 minutes ago
 PTI to fully cooperate with ECP in foreign funding ..

PTI to fully cooperate with ECP in foreign funding case: Asad Umar

23 minutes ago

2-days training workshop on ‘Scientific Writing’ concludes at UVAS

55 minutes ago
 New Zealand reports 31 new community cases of COVI ..

New Zealand reports 31 new community cases of COVID-19, 3rd border-related Omicr ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.