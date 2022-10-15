CJP expresses condolence over assassination of ex-chief justice Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and other judges of the top court on Saturday expressed condolence over the assassination of former chief justice Balochistan High Court and Federal Shariat Court Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai.

"We are deeply grieved by the shocking assassination of our dear brother Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai," they said in their condolence messages.

As a victim of a terrorist attack on a mosque, Justice Meskanzai attained the 'darjat of a Shaheed'. "May Almighty Allah bless his soul with the highest place in Jannah and grant the bereaved members of his family strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss."They further said Justice Meskanzai was a devoted son of the soil, a great patriot, an honest, capable and gracious Judge and a pious human being. "His passing has left us with unforgettable memories that are a cherishable treasure in our lives."