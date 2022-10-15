UrduPoint.com

CJP Expresses Condolence Over Assassination Of Ex-chief Justice Balochistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 15, 2022 | 05:10 PM

CJP expresses condolence over assassination of ex-chief justice Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Bandial and other judges of the top court on Saturday expressed condolence over the assassination of former chief justice Balochistan High Court and Federal Shariat Court Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai.

"We are deeply grieved by the shocking assassination of our dear brother Justice Muhammad Noor Meskanzai," they said in their condolence messages.

As a victim of a terrorist attack on a mosque, Justice Meskanzai attained the 'darjat of a Shaheed'. "May Almighty Allah bless his soul with the highest place in Jannah and grant the bereaved members of his family strength and fortitude to bear the irreparable loss."They further said Justice Meskanzai was a devoted son of the soil, a great patriot, an honest, capable and gracious Judge and a pious human being. "His passing has left us with unforgettable memories that are a cherishable treasure in our lives."

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Chief Justice Balochistan Martyrs Shaheed May Mosque Family Top Court

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif calls Zardari to discuss current poli ..

Nawaz Sharif calls Zardari to discuss current political situation

24 minutes ago
 Imran Khan responds to President Biden’s allegat ..

Imran Khan responds to President Biden’s allegation about Pakistan’s nukes

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral d ..

Pakistan seeks rescheduling of $27 bln bilateral debt: Ishaq Dar

43 minutes ago
 The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest ra ..

The Legend of Maula Jatt secures second highest rated position on IMDb

59 minutes ago
 India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri La ..

India wins Women's Asia Cricket Cup beating Sri Lanka by 8 wickets

1 hour ago
 What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting ..

What you need to know about T20 World Cup starting tomorrow in Australia?

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.