CJP For Ensuring Guarantees Of Rights In Letter & Spirit

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 01, 2025 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st May, 2025) The Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Yahya Afridi has said that right to dignity, fair remuneration and just and humane conditions of work are not merely aspirational—but are enforceable legal and moral obligations for the State. The judiciary, as guardian of the Constitution and arbiter of justice, bears a profound responsibility to ensure that these guarantees are realized in both letter and spirit.

In his message on the International Labour Day, the Chief Justice said the Constitution of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan embodies the right to dignity, fair remuneration and just and humane conditions of work as fundamental principles of policy. Our courts have historically played a pivotal role in advancing the cause of labour by safeguarding workers’ rights, upholding the principles of decent work environment and reinforcing the balance of power between employer and employee. From addressing exploitative practices to interpreting protective labour legislation, the judiciary has strived to act as a bulwark against discrimination, coercion and inequality at the workplace.

As we commemorate Labour Day, the judiciary reiterates its unwavering commitment to ensuring accessible, expeditious and fair adjudication of labour disputes.

It is imperative that judicial forums dealing with labour and employment matters remain vigilant to the socio-economic realities faced by the working class.

Let this day strengthen our collective resolve to sharpen institutional mechanisms that promote decent work, eliminate forced and child labour, ensure workplace safety and uphold the inherent dignity of all forms of labour. It is through such commitment that we can give true meaning to the aspirations of our forefathers embodying in the shape of constitutional promise of a just and egalitarian society.

Today, on this auspicious occasion, nations, commemorate the rights, interests and achievements of the working class worldwide. For us in the Judiciary, it is a solemn occasion to pay tribute to the resilience, dedication and sacrifices of working men and women whose contributions is the bedrock of our national development and economic progress. It also serves as a powerful reminder of the State’s constitutional commitment to social justice, equity and the protection of labour rights.

