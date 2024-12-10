CJP For Ensuring Justice For Margenalized Segments Of Society
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 10, 2024 | 06:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP), Justice Yahya Afridi, while highlighting the importance of ensuring access to justice for marginalized sections of society, stressed enhancing attendance and facilitating justice delivery for these sections of the society.
The CJP said this during a meeting with Judicial Officers and representatives of the Makran Bar Association at Judicial Complex Makran.
Addressing the bar members, he underscored the integral relationship between the bench and the bar, emphasizing that the judiciary relies on the bar's cooperation to perform its constitutional duties.
He reiterated that, under the principle of the trichotomy of powers, the judiciary is entrusted with interpreting the law and safeguarding the fundamental rights of the people as enshrined in the Constitution of Pakistan.
Furthermore, the Bar expressed its deep concern over extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances, urging the Chief Justice to take appropriate action on these pressing issues.
The CJP assured the bar that the matter would be looked into.
He emphasized the pivotal role of the Court of Judicial Magistrates as the first judicial forum to hear legal matters and provide relief to the public in accordance with the law without any influence.
Focusing on justice system reforms, he pointed out the necessity of improving case management and incorporating innovative practices such as automation, alternative dispute resolution mechanisms, and human resource development.
He acknowledged that these endeavours require meticulous planning, sustained patience, and the collective efforts of the judiciary, including the support of the Bar and the High Courts.
In his interaction with the bar, the CJP listened to their concerns regarding the administration of justice and assured them that their grievances would be addressed effectively.
Earlier the Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan gave a briefing to the lawyers of Makran Division about the opportunity for lawyers under Access to Justice Development Fund.
