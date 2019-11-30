CJP for revival of old tradition of young lawyers' training by seniors

(@FahadShabbir)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2019 ) ::Chief Justice of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa on Friday underlined the need for reviving old practice of training of young lawyers by seniors.

Addressing "The Multan Colloquium 2019" titled "Dispensation of Justice Changing Frontiers" here as chief guest, he recalled the days when he started practising as a lawyer from Multan and appearing before the Lahore High Court Multan Bench from the day one of its establishment.

The event was organized by Lahore High Court Bar Association Multan.

The CJP said that there were very cooperative senior lawyers and he had learnt many things from them.

He said that two major reasons came to his mind about the incidents of misbehaviour in courts. The first reason, he said was large number of cases being handled by judges every day. When a judge had to deal with 100 to 150 cases daily, he could hardly be able to listen to all the arguments of the lawyers and that created misunderstandings.

The second reason, he said, was that a large number of youngsters were joining the profession every year with less number of seniors to train them.

CJP Khosa said that when he was a student in England, a senior judge gave a lecture to his class that one must have excellent command on three things including History, Mathematics and Literature to become a good lawyer.

He said that everyone talked of cooperation between the bar and the bench but no one mentioned the major stakeholder i.e the complainant.

He said, "Lawyers and judges are here only because of the complainants seeking justice, we must think about complainants' benefit first." The CJP said that when he delivered lectures to newly appointed judges, he always told them that they had respect and honour because they got the power of decision. Judges must decide cases otherwise there would be no difference between them and the staff of the court room, he added.

On this occasion, Justice Jawad Hussain, Justice Mamoon-ul-Rasheed, Justice Abid Aziz Sheikh, President Lahore High Court Bar Association Malik Haider Usman Awan and other senior lawyers also addressed.

Chief Justice Supreme Court of Pakistan Asif Saeed Khan Khosa also awarded shields to the lawyers and judges.