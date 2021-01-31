CJP forms a larger, six regular benches for next week

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2021 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has constituted a larger bench and five regular benches at the principal seat Islamabad and one bench at SC Lahore Registry to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

On Tuesday, a five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Yahya Afridi would hear reference by the President of Islamic Republic of Pakistan under Article 186 of the Constitution of Pakistan regarding elections for the members of the Senate of Pakistan.

On Wednesday a three-member special bench headed by Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Mazahar Alam Khan Miankhel would hear application on behalf of DHA for seeking permission to develop the project at new site and matter regarding Eden Garden Housing Scheme Lahore scam.

The first bench is comprised of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi while the second bench is comprised of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Yahya Afridi. The bench three would comprise of Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar. Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Maqbool Baqar will be members of the fourth bench, while the fifth bench will consist of Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed. A three-member bench comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan will hear cases at SC Lahore Registry.

The benches will hear many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bail appeals in NAB cases, election petitions of different politicians, post-arrest bail plea filed by Asmat Ali alias Asmat, Mst. Azeema's writ petition seeking quashment of FIR and Protection against Harassments, Federation of Pakistan thr. Secretary Ministry of Norcotics Control, Islamabad and another v. Province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, thr. its Chief Secretary, Peshawar and others regarding setting aside the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Control of Narcotics Substance Act, 2019 being Parallel Legislation, writ petition against conviction and sentence according to Pakistan Law, referring the matter to NAB to investigate "Bus Rapid Transit Project, Peshawar, matter regarding investigation of brutal murder of Pakistani Nationals Hindus in India and petition regarding declaration of 25th Constitutional Amendment Ultra Vires of the Constitution of Pakistan, 1973.

According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.