CJP forms a larger, six regular benches for next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has constituted a larger and six regular benches at the principal seat Islamabad to hear a number of important cases during the week starting from Monday.

The five-member larger bench headed by Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail would hear Presidential reference seeking interpretation of Article 63-A of the Constitution and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) petition regarding imposing life time ban from contesting elections on defection from Political Party.

The bench one would comprise of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A Malik while the second bench would consist of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar.

Justice Tariq Masood and Justice Sayyed MAzahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would form the third bench while the fourth would consist of Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Munib AKhtar. Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan would form the fifth bench while the sixth bench would consist of Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.

From Wednesday (May 18), the formation of benches would change as the first bench would comprise of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar and the second bench would comprise of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi.

The third bench would consist of Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan while the forth bench would comprise of Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A Malik.

The benches will hear many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bail appeals in NAB cases, election petitions of different politicians, M/s Sindh Lakhra Coal Mining Company (Pvt) Ltd and others petitions seeking renewal of Mining Lease, Muhammad Saleem Baig Chairman Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA) petition for transfer of cases pending in different high courts to a single judicial forum, Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf through General Secretary Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf, Islamabad petition regarding conducting elections on the basis of delimitation dated 03.05.2018 made on the basis Census 2017, different companies petition challenging amendments as contained brought in by the minimum wages for unskilled Workers (Amendment) Act 2016 and petitions against imposition of taxes on citizens of Pakistan in view of loans sought from FATF.

According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.