CJP Forms Five Benches For Next Week To Hear Important Cases

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2022 | 03:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2022 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Umar Ata Bandial has constituted five regular benches at the principal seat Islamabad to hear a number of important cases during the week starting from Monday.

The bench one would comprise of Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A Malik while the second bench would comprise of Justice Qazi Faez Isa, Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail while on Thursday and Friday the second bench would comprise of Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Jamal Khan Mandokhail.

The third bench would comprise of Justice Sardar Tariq Masood, Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan and Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar. The fourth bench would comprise of Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi while the fifth bench would comprise of Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Ayesha A Malik.

The benches will hear many important cases including service and pension matters of government employees, educational institutions matters, labour cases, appeals against death sentences and life imprisonment, appeals against acquittal of accused in murder and corruption cases, bail appeals in NAB cases, election petitions of different politicians, NAB appeal seeking Forfeiture of Property of accused Mian Hisam-ud-Din (decd) S/o Muhammad Miftah-ud-Din who while serving Deputy General, Manager, Pakistan Steel Mills, Karachi accumulated assets beyond his known sources of income, NAB appeals seeking enhancement of sentences of accused charged for allegedly being involved in illegal mutation & allotment of land by misusing his authority, Mohammad Faisal Vawda appeal against disqualification on the basis of dual nationality under Article 63(1)(c) but not banned for life under 62(1)(f) of the Constitution, Sindh government appeals regarding relief fund & other accessities to IDP of current Monsoon rains & Flood in Sindh Province, petitions regarding recovery of foreign origin gold, petition regarding calculation depletion allowance under Rule 3 of Part I of the 5th schedule to the Income Tax Ordinance, 1979 and the amount of royalty is to be deducted from the well-head value, petition regarding manner/method of calculation of depletion allowance by the oil and exploration companies for the purposes of determination of taxable income, interpretation of SRO 499(I)/2013 issued under Section 19 of the Customs Act, 1969 and also its applicability to the used imported Hybrid Electric Vehicle, petition regarding fraud in internet Banking, case regarding seizure of Pakistani and foreign Currency, petition regarding construction of project on amalgamated property and cases relating to PEMRA for upgradation of M/s Shalimar Digital Cable Network.

According to cause lists, no adjournment on any ground will be granted and no application for adjournment through fax will be placed before the court.

Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record will be required to argue the case.

