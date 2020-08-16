UrduPoint.com
CJP Forms Six Benches For Next Week

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 16th August 2020 | 06:00 PM

CJP forms six benches for next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has constituted two benches at the principal seat Islamabad, two benches at Karachi Registry and two benches at Lahore Registry to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

A three-member headed by Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and comprising Justice Ijaz Ul Ahsan and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed would hear cases including different appeals filed by government employees regarding appointment, dismissal, regularization and promotion, pension matters of retired employees, suo moto contempt proceedings against Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza on account of Derogatory, Contemptuous and Scandalous Language against the Institution of Judiciary/Hon'ble Judges in a Video Clip circulating on Social Media and Labour cases while the two-member bench comprising Justice Qazi Faez Isa and Justice Sardar Tariq Masood would hear the cases including appeals against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking bails and suspension of sentences, appeals against death sentences, life imprisonment at the principal seat Islamabad.

The first bench comprised of Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan.The second bench comprised of Justice Yahya Afridi and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would hear cases at the SC branch registry Lahore.

A two-member bench of the court comprising Justice Mushir Alam and Justice Faisal Arab and the second bench comprised of Justice Maqbool Baqar and Justice Sajjad Ali Shah would hear cases at SC Karachi Registry.

According to cause list, no adjournment on any ground would be granted and no application for adjournment through fax would be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record would be required to argue the case.

