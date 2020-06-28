CJP forms six benches for next week

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has constituted four benches at the principal seat Islamabad and one bench each at Lahore and Karachi Registries to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

The first bench comprised of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed and Justice Ijaz UL Ahsan. The second bench comprised of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Munib Akhtar and Justice Yahya Afridi. The two-member third bench comprised of Justice Faisal Arab and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan. The fourth bench comprised of Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel and Justice Qazi Muhammad Amin Ahmed.

During the week the court would hear many important cases including the Federal government appeal to reduce drug prices, service matters of government employees, suo moto contempt proceeding against Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza on account of derogatory, contemptuous and scandalous language against the institution of Judiciary/Judges in a video clip circulating on social media, Province of Punjab through District Collector/District Coordination Officer, Faisalabad, etc v.

National Public Welfare Society, etc against Resumption of State Lands underneath a charitable Hospital being in operation for the last 60 years, appeals against National Accountability Bureau (NAB) seeking bails and suspension of sentences, action taken on the news clippings regarding scandal of billions of rupees of National Police Foundation Land and permission for filing of Reference against Ex-Secretary M/o Interior Shahid Khan and admission matters of educational institutions.

A three-member bench of the apex court comprising Justice Manzoor Ahmed Malik, Justice Syed Mansoor Ali shah and Justice Sayyed Mazahar Ali Akbar Naqvi would hear cases at SC Lahore Registry while a two-member bench comprising Justice Sajjad Ali Shah and Justice Munib Akhtar would hear cases at SC Karachi Registry.

According to cause list, no adjournment on any ground would be granted and no application for adjournment through fax would be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record would be required to argue the case.