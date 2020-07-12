UrduPoint.com
CJP Forms Two Benches For Next Week

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Gulzar Ahmed has constituted two benches at the principal seat to hear a number of important cases during the next week, starting from Monday.

The first bench comprised of Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Ijaz UL Ahsan and Justice Mazhar Alam Khan Miankhel. The second bench comprised of Justice Mushir Alam, Justice Umar Ata Bandial and Justice Amin-Ud-Din Khan.

During the week the court would hear many important cases including the Federal government appeal against the Sindh High Court order regarding stay of Sugar Inquiry Report, appeal regarding rights of the disable people in Pakistan, appeal regarding the Legislation by KPK & Punjab Assemblies for Employment & Rehabilitation of Disabled Persons, appeals seeking striking of Civil Servant amendment Act 2019 regarding enhancement for Age of Retirement, suo moto contempt proceeding against Agha Iftikhar-ud-Din Mirza on account of Derogatory, Contemptuous and Scandalous Language against the Institution of Judiciary/ Judges in a Video Clip circulating on Social Media, Chairman board of Governor LRH MTI, Peshawar and others v.

Dr. Musa Kaleem and others against direct appointment of Doctors/Professor on promotion posts and appeal seeking declaration of Punjab Local Government Act, 2019 as Repugnant to Article 140-A of the Constitution.

According to cause list, no adjournment on any ground would be granted and no application for adjournment through fax would be placed before the court. Furthermore, if the counsel is unable to appear for any reason, the advocate-on-record would be required to argue the case.

